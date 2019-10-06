|
Delores Petruzzelli, nee Fosco, of Elmhurst, former longtime resident of Warrenville, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Dominic; loving mother of Vickie (Gary) Leisten and Gemina Petruzzelli; proud grandmother of Christine (Phillip, Jr.) Grollo, Scott (Dawn) Leisten, Nicholas Dominic Kirk and Christopher Perry Kirk; great grandmother of Phillip III, Gianna and Lisa Marie Grollo and Jacob Dominic Leisten; dear sister of Connie Ann (Nick) Favia and the late Anthony (Angie), Alfred (Jill) and Frances (Thomas) Czubak. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service 12:30 p.m. Interment Private. Memorials to American Diabetes Association appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
