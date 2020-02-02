Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Schick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores Schick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores Schick Obituary
Delores Schick nee Whitmore, age 88, of Oak Forest IL. Beloved wife of the late Jack Schick. Devoted mother to John (Christine Lewickyj) Schick and Robert (Theresa Buckman) Schick. Preceded in death by her parents Gordon and Della Whitmore and brother Charles Whitmore. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday Feb. 8, from 1:00-5:00PM with a service at 3:00PM at Smith Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago IL. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to charity of your own choice. For more info please call 773-736-3833 or go to Delores' memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now