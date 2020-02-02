|
|
Delores Schick nee Whitmore, age 88, of Oak Forest IL. Beloved wife of the late Jack Schick. Devoted mother to John (Christine Lewickyj) Schick and Robert (Theresa Buckman) Schick. Preceded in death by her parents Gordon and Della Whitmore and brother Charles Whitmore. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday Feb. 8, from 1:00-5:00PM with a service at 3:00PM at Smith Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago IL. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to charity of your own choice. For more info please call 773-736-3833 or go to Delores' memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020