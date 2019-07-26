|
Deloris Lechnick, 72, of North Aurora, IL passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 23, 1947 in Tuscumbia, AL, the daughter of the late Elmer "Pat" and Ruby Patterson of Town Creek, Alabama. Deloris was a 1965 graduate of Hatton High School and went on to trade school for accounting. She married Ronald Lechnick on April 19, 1968. Deloris has been a member of First Baptist Church in Aurora after moving to Illinois in 1970. She was the Sunday School Secretary for many many years. She had a great love for her church family and attended regularly. She worked for Wally Lechnick's Furniture until the store closed. Deloris then worked for Merchants National Bank of Aurora and then retired from 5/3 Bank. She is survived by her only child, Patti (George II) Babbitt of Yorkville, IL; cherished Nana to Melissa, Anna and George III; her only sister, Kathy (Johnny) Smith; 2 nieces, Angela Smith and Amy (Gerald) Wright; one great nephew, Sterling and one great niece, Sophie Len. Deloris is preceded in death her beloved husband and her parents. Her family would like to thank the Advocate Hospital Hospice staff for all the care she received. Family will be receiving guests on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway Montgomery, IL. Burial will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Aurora, IL. For more information or guestbook and directions, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com. 630-897-1196
