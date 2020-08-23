1/
Deloris Zaremba
Deloris Zaremba, nee Ooten, age 82, of Naperville, passed away Aug. 21, 2020 of kidney failure following a long illness. Beloved wife of the late Charles, Sr. Loving mother of Charles Jr. (Pamela) and Michael (Angela). Devoted grandmother of Kristina (Zach) Lome, Michael, Charles (Mary Noelle), Robert and Nicole (Andrew) Englebrecht. Cherished great-grandmother of Cassie Lome. Dear sister of Juaquine and Wallace Ooten, Lorretta Starr, the late Butch, the late Donna and the late Tee. Dear sister-in-law of Theresa Abbeduto and aunt to many. Entombment 2:30 p.m. Monday at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1400 S. Wolf Rd., Hillside (family and friends will meet at the office). Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home 630-964-6500



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Entombment
02:30 PM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
