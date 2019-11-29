|
Delphine Anne Nowak, nee Genis, age 96, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019. Delphine was the beloved wife of the late Richard J.; loving mother of Pamela (Daniel) Murphy and Adrienne (Gary) Perutelli; dearest daughter of the late Rose and Charles Genis; dear sister of the late Gerene Waterloo, and a fond aunt of many. Visitation will be Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to Our Lady, Mother of the Church in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. The interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or call (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 29, 2019