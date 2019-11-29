Home

Delphine A. Nowak

Delphine A. Nowak Obituary
Delphine Anne Nowak, nee Genis, age 96, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019. Delphine was the beloved wife of the late Richard J.; loving mother of Pamela (Daniel) Murphy and Adrienne (Gary) Perutelli; dearest daughter of the late Rose and Charles Genis; dear sister of the late Gerene Waterloo, and a fond aunt of many. Visitation will be Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to Our Lady, Mother of the Church in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. The interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or call (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 29, 2019
