Sister Delphine Grigas, SSC, 104, beloved member of the Sisters of St. Casimir for 79 years, died October 11, 2020. Sister Delphine taught in elementary schools in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maryland, Rhode Island, Florida, California, and New Mexico. She served as pastoral minister at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago. Additionally, she used her pastoral skills to minister at St. Norbert's in Northbrook, IL, St. Bede's in Holland, PA, St. Helena's in Hobbs, NM, and wherever she lived. Since 2015, she served as a minister of prayer and presence at Our Lady of Victory Convent and Mother Theresa Home in Lemont, IL. Sister Delphine is survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Her parents, Dominic and Theophila; her three sisters and her five brothers preceded Sister Delphine in death. Visitation at Nativity BVM Church, 69th and S. Washtenaw, Chicago, October 16, 2020, 10:00 a.m. to be followed by the Mass of Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. Interment, St. Casimir Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SSC Retirement Fund. 773-776-1324 (David Gaidas, Funeral Director)