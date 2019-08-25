Home

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street
Decatur, IL 62526
(217) 875-2004
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church
Wheeling, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church
Wheeling, IL
Interment
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Calumet City, IL
Delphine Perkowski


1922 - 2019
Delphine Perkowski Obituary
Delphine Perkowski (nee Nijakowski), age 97, passed away on Aug. 17, 2019. A member of St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, Wheeling. Surviving is her daughter, Celeste (James) Lambert; granddaughters: Melissa Lambert and Melanie (Dale Thuet) Lambert.

Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., Tues., Aug. 17, 2019, St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, Wheeling; Burial 12:30 p.m. Holy Cross Cemetery.

Donations: St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, Wheeling, IL, or Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Decatur, IL. www.moranandgoebel.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019
