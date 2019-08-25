|
Delphine Perkowski (nee Nijakowski), age 97, passed away on Aug. 17, 2019. A member of St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, Wheeling. Surviving is her daughter, Celeste (James) Lambert; granddaughters: Melissa Lambert and Melanie (Dale Thuet) Lambert.
Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., Tues., Aug. 17, 2019, St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, Wheeling; Burial 12:30 p.m. Holy Cross Cemetery.
Donations: St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, Wheeling, IL, or Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Decatur, IL. www.moranandgoebel.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019