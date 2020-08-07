1/1
Demetra Chiganos
1925 - 2020
Demetra "Dee" Chiganos, nee Learakos, was taken peacefully into the Lord's arms on Monday, August 3, 2020 - just 6 days shy of her 95th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Chris; loving mother of Terry (Karen) Chiganos and Rebecca (Peter) Lorusso; proud grandmother of Cristin Chiganos, Dr. Terry (Deanne) Chiganos Jr. , Nicholas (Tricia) Chiganos and Alyssa Lorusso; great-grandmother of four; dear sister of the late Amelia Learakos and the late James (Georgette) Learakos. Demetra was the youngest daughter of immigrant parents from Greece. Developing a love for music at a young age, she would entertain troops home on leave during WWII by singing at gatherings in their honor. After losing her husband at the age of 45, Demetra began working as the office secretary at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church in Westchester, IL where she also was the choir director for many years. Countless parishioners and clergy remember her enthusiastic and warm greeting upon answering the church phone. As Rev. Nicholas Georgiou fondly remembers, "She was the voice of Holy Apostles." Her greatest source of pride and joy were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services are strictly private at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Funeral Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral service
Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
August 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
