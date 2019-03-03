|
Demetra Futris (nee Psyhogios) 96, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was a graduate of Wright Junior College, a tireless worker for the Plato PTA, a deeply faithful Orthodox Christian, and selfless caregiver to her mother, father and husband. Dee was the beloved wife and partner of 63 years of the late George C. Futris; loving mother of Valerie (Dean) Dranias, Dean (Denise) and Peter (Marcey); proud grandmother of Patrick (Jamie) Dranias, Lauren, Logan (Maleigha), Dana, Ashley, Katie (Logan) Voelker; doting great-grandmother of Skyler, Brody and Griffin Dranias; devoted sister of the late Gus (Mary) and the late Angelo (the late Kay) Psyhogios; much-loved daughter of the late Peter and Petrula Psyhogios. Visitation Monday at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Road, Westchester, IL; private interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the above church or Orthodox Christian Mission Center, 220 Mason Manatee Way, St. Augustine, FL 32086 would be greatly appreciated. May her memory be eternal.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019