Demetra Mannos

Demetra Mannos Obituary
Demetra Mannos (nee Liapes), 97, of LaGrange Park, IL. Beloved wife for 64 years of the late George T. Mannos; loving mother of Thomas (Denise), Steve (Ellen), George (Karen) and James (Karen); dearest grandmother of Marissa (Alex) Adams, Christopher (Jolita) Mannos, Steven (Derchen) Mannos, Dea (Thomas) Hughes, John, Jake and Emily; cherished great grandmother of Anastasia and Penelope Adams, Mason Mannos, Zoe, Phoebe, Maeve and Michael Hughes; fond sister of Christ (late Mary) Dangles, the late Sophia (late Peter) Skoubis.

Demetra was the former president of the Philoptochos at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral service and interment private. In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Holy Apostles Capital Improvement Fund.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2020
