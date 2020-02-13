Home

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
2727 W. Winona
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
2727 W. Winona
Chicago, IL
View Map
Demetra "Dee" Rouches, nee Laris, passed away on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gus "Deno"; loving mother of Perry and Chris (Fran); devoted daughter of the late George and the late Pota Laris; proud grandmother of Nicholas, Drew, Matthew, Jennifer, Jessica and Jacqueline (Phil); great-grandmother of 15; dear sister of the late Andrew (the late Georgia), and the late Plato Laris, sister-in-law of Georgia (the late Ed) Vakos, the late John (the late Billie), the late Jim (Shirley), the late Dan, the late George Rouches and fond aunt of many. Family and friends will gather Saturday, February 15, 2020, for Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the Funeral Service begins at 10:30 a.m., at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2727 W. Winona, Chicago, IL 60625. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers, memorial tributes may be made in Dee's name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd., 847-375-0095, www.jgadinamis.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2020
