Demetra Stathopoulos

Demetra "Toula" Stathopoulos (nee Fotopoulos) of Oak Lawn. At rest June 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George G. Stathopoulos; loving mother of Dr. George (Cynthia) Stathopoulos; proud YiaYia of Nicholas (Anna) Stathopoulos, Christa (Dylan) Pigeon and John Stathopoulos; dearest sister of the late Niko (the late Aphrodite) Fotopoulos; fond sister-in-law of the late Gus (the late Mary) Stathis; aunt of Georgia Stathis, Nick (Eleni) Stathopoulos, the late James Stathis and many other nieces and nephews. Visitation and Funeral service will be held privately at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Oak Lawn and interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the above named church would be appreciated. May Her Memory Be Eternal. For more information please call Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery 708-636-1200 or visit www.chapelhillgardenssouth.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.