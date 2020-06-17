Demetra Stathopoulos
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Demetra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Demetra "Toula" Stathopoulos (nee Fotopoulos) of Oak Lawn. At rest June 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George G. Stathopoulos; loving mother of Dr. George (Cynthia) Stathopoulos; proud YiaYia of Nicholas (Anna) Stathopoulos, Christa (Dylan) Pigeon and John Stathopoulos; dearest sister of the late Niko (the late Aphrodite) Fotopoulos; fond sister-in-law of the late Gus (the late Mary) Stathis; aunt of Georgia Stathis, Nick (Eleni) Stathopoulos, the late James Stathis and many other nieces and nephews. Visitation and Funeral service will be held privately at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Oak Lawn and interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the above named church would be appreciated. May Her Memory Be Eternal. For more information please call Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery 708-636-1200 or visit www.chapelhillgardenssouth.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
7086361200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved