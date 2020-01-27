Home

Benson Family Funeral Home
3224 W Montrose Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
773-478-5800
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Benson Family Funeral Home
3224 W Montrose Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
2701 N. Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL
Demetrios E. Koutrotsios


1941 - 2020
Demetrios E. Koutrotsios Obituary
Demetrios E. Koutrotsios, age 78, of LaGrange Park, IL, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago, IL. Born October 15, 1941 to Evangelos and Evangeli Koutrotsios in Kozani, Greece, he came to the US and served in the United States Army during Vietnam. In the US, he married wife Diane, who gave birth to daughter Angela. For decades, he managed the famous Jim's Original eatery on Maxwell Street, now relocated to Union Ave., in Chicago. He is survived by his daughter, Angela Rose. Services will be at 11:00AM on Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2701 N. Sheffield Ave. in Chicago. Burial will be at Maryhill Cemetery, 8600 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Niles, IL. Visitation will be from 8:00AM to 10:00AM at Benson Funeral Home, 3224 W. Montrose Ave. in Chicago.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 27, 2020
