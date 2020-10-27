On October 25th, 2020 Demetrios James Poulos, passed into heaven while surrounded by his loving wife Beatrice, two children Julie (Raymond Thompson) Poulos, and Gregory (Dr. Angeline Beltsos) Poulos, and grandchildren Payton and Demetria Thompson, Katerina, Demetrios,Nicholas, and Beatrice Poulos. Demetrios was a loving brother to Elene (Andrew) Tapas and respected Uncle and patriarch to many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents George and Despina (Sotis) Poulos. Born on August 20, 1931, in Chicago, IL Demetrios "Jim" graduated from Lane Tech High School. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After 29 years as an electrical draftsman, he retired from the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago with a reputation of high standards and ethics. Jim's character was apparent to all and was sought out by family and friends for advice from home improvement, woodworking, and finance. He was well-read, a consummate learner, and knew exactly what he wanted. With his engineering tendencies, Jim was known to be particular, consistent, and reliable. He left his mark on his family as they emulated him in many ways. As patriarch of a large extended family, he influenced so many of his nieces and nephews. Jim and Beatrice were married for 58 years - a true love story. They met at a Greek Orthodox Youth Group. They always put each others' needs in front of their own. A joke often shared was how they enjoyed fruit in the evening ending with them each offering the other the last piece. They were an incredible team doing everything together and always a united front as parents. They enjoyed each other and the simple pleasures of life. Jim was very social and had many friends and they enjoyed hosting and attending dinner parties. When his children were young, the dinner parties were fancy, yet his children were always included at the table and their voices heard. He enjoyed barbequing and made a mean saganaki, always allowing Julie to hold the liquor to light, and Gregory to hold the fire extinguisher to protect (safety first). Jim put his family first in every way, led his children by example and thus the expectations were known and unspoken. He led a modest life so that he could provide for his family in every way. Generous almost to a fault to his children, family, and friends, and that brought him so much joy. He believed in education and not only put his children through college but his grandchildren as well. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren. Nothing brought him greater pleasure than their visits, to attend their activities, and to hear about their accomplishments. His only desire was for his family to be safe and happy. He led a rich life, provided every opportunity for his children, and enjoyed and supported his many family and friends. He will be greatly missed and the lessons he has provided and energy for living life to the fullest will live on. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Funeral Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.