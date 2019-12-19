|
Dena P. Dagiantis, survived by daughter, Christina Dagiantis; son, Chris (Anastasia) Dagiantis; grandchildren, Panayioti and Anna Dagiantis; sister, Aphrodite (Dimitrios) Tambassis; brother, Vasilios (Vera) Roinoitis; sister, Eleftheria Roinoitis and many nieces and nephews.
Dena was preceded in death by her husband, Peter C. Dagiantis; parents, Ioannis and Panagiota (Galiotos) Roinoitis and sister, Aggeliki Roinoitis.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4-9 P.M. with a Trisagion Service at 7 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10 A.M. at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1850 Fifth Ave., Aurora, IL. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church.
