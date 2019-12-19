Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church
1855 E. Fifth Avenue
Aurora, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dena Dagiantis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dena P. Dagiantis


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dena P. Dagiantis Obituary
Dena P. Dagiantis, survived by daughter, Christina Dagiantis; son, Chris (Anastasia) Dagiantis; grandchildren, Panayioti and Anna Dagiantis; sister, Aphrodite (Dimitrios) Tambassis; brother, Vasilios (Vera) Roinoitis; sister, Eleftheria Roinoitis and many nieces and nephews.

Dena was preceded in death by her husband, Peter C. Dagiantis; parents, Ioannis and Panagiota (Galiotos) Roinoitis and sister, Aggeliki Roinoitis.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4-9 P.M. with a Trisagion Service at 7 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10 A.M. at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1850 Fifth Ave., Aurora, IL. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church.

For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -