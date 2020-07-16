Denis Daurer was born on January 31, 1948, and peacefully departed this life at home on July 12, 2020 surrounded by his family and friends. Denis was born in South Bend, Indiana to Louise and Glen Daurer. He completed his BA at Indiana University at Bloomington and went on to complete a Master of Fine Arts degree at Notre Dame University. He moved to Chicago 37 years ago with his life partner of 40 years, Jim Hammes, and pursued his art in painting. Denis is survived by his spouse, Jim, and many close friends. He leaves a legacy of beautiful paintings and memories of a life well spent. He will be greatly missed by his close friends and will remain forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, Denis would appreciate contributions to the Choral Program at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church in Chicago. Gathering of friends and family Friday, 9:30AM, with service at 10AM, at Barr Funeral Home, 6222 N Broadway. Burial at Rosehill Cemetery to follow. For information call 773-743-4034 or leave a condolence at BarrFuneralHome.com