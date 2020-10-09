It is with a sad and heavy heart that we share the news of Turtle Wax co-chairman Denis Healy, Sr.'s passing Saturday evening. While it is never easy to say goodbye, we are comforted knowing he was surrounded by his family and passed away peacefully.
During his nearly 50-year tenure at Turtle Wax, he left an indelible mark on the company, and on all of us. We'll never forget his passion for the business, his love of the company, and the trust he had in his teams to help carry out his vision.
Mr. Healy grew up in New York – in fact, his home was right above Yankee Stadium. His family remembers that while studious, he had a fantastic sense of humor. He was a proud graduate of Cardinal Hayes High School in New York City, where he has continued to support their scholarship fund. His higher education was completed at the City Colleges of New York with a degree in chemistry. We'll never forget his thirst for knowledge and love of science and innovation.
He was proud of securing seven patents during his time as a chemist at Colgate-Palmolive and Turtle Wax. In fact, his work in chemistry was what brought him to a chemical conference in where he met his wife and business partner Sondra, standing in a buffet line at the Fontainebleau Hotel. After a whirlwind romance, the rest, as they say, is history. In fact they recently celebrated their 50th Anniversary in August.
He was also a man of duty. Serving in the Army for two years before college and then serving in the Korean War. Upon his return, he was committed to doing good in his communities, was involved in local and Illinois State politics, and served on multiple boards, including the USO, 100 Club of Chicago, the American Ireland Fund, and the Catholic Charities.
He had a lot to be proud of in his 87 years. In addition to watching Turtle Wax grow to a global company in more than 120 countries, his legacy continues to live on through his three kids and 11 grandkids.
He was truly proud of his work at Turtle Wax and proud that it has remained family-owned and operated for nearly 75 years. And as the company looks toward the future, Sondra and his son, Denis John, remain committed to carrying out his legacy and helping fulfill his dreams.
The Healy family will host a celebration of Denis' life in the late spring. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers, they welcome donations to the USO, PO Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677 or The 100 Club Of Chicago, 875 N. Michigan Avenue, Suite 1351, Chicago, IL 60611in Mr. Healy's honor.
The family thanks you all for your well wishes and warm thoughts during this challenging time.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com