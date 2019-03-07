|
|
Denis James Mahoney, age 65, precious and devoted son of Rosemary and the late Denis Mahoney; cherished brother of Mark and Nancy (Louis) Caputo; adored uncle of Shane, Kelly (Jason) Blons, and Frank and Cara Caputo. He will be lovingly remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Denis was a graduate of St. John Brebeuf School, Notre Dame of Niles High School, and Western Illinois University. Denis enjoyed all sports- especially golf, and passionately rooted for the Bears, Cubs, and Blackhawks. He will be enormously missed by all who knew him. His funeral Mass will be held at St. John Brebeuf Church 8301 N. Harlem Avenue Niles on Saturday, March 9th at 12:00 Noon. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to or Misericordia would be appreciated. Arrangements by Skaja Terrace Funeral Home. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2019