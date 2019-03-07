Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
For more information about
Denis Mahoney
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Denis Mahoney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denis J. Mahoney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Denis J. Mahoney Obituary
Denis James Mahoney, age 65, precious and devoted son of Rosemary and the late Denis Mahoney; cherished brother of Mark and Nancy (Louis) Caputo; adored uncle of Shane, Kelly (Jason) Blons, and Frank and Cara Caputo. He will be lovingly remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Denis was a graduate of St. John Brebeuf School, Notre Dame of Niles High School, and Western Illinois University. Denis enjoyed all sports- especially golf, and passionately rooted for the Bears, Cubs, and Blackhawks. He will be enormously missed by all who knew him. His funeral Mass will be held at St. John Brebeuf Church 8301 N. Harlem Avenue Niles on Saturday, March 9th at 12:00 Noon. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to or Misericordia would be appreciated. Arrangements by Skaja Terrace Funeral Home. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now