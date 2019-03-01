Home

Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Fabian Church
Denis Kazelas Beloved Husband of Evelyn. Cherished Son of the late Bruno and late Stephanie Kazelas. Fond Brother of the late Carey Kazelas. Funeral Saturday 9 AM from FORAN FUNERAL HOME 7300 W. Archer Ave.(55th Street just west of Harlem) to St. Fabian Church . Mass 10 AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Before his retirement, Denis had taught for 30 years in the Chemistry Department at Marist High School. PGK St. Fabian Knights of Columbus Council #967. Denis volunteered for many St. Fabian Parish organizations. Visitation Friday 3 PM to 9 PM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Denis' family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2019
