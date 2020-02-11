|
Denis M. Moran of Forest Park, age 78. Beloved husband of Kathy J., nee Cavicchia; loving father of Molly (Darrell) Kays, Kelly (Joseph) Spillane, Maura (Tom) Doyle and Dan (Gina); proud Grumpy of Matthew, Tommy, Shannon, Danny, Maeve, Jeremy and Maddisen; great Grumpy of Zeke; dear brother of Frank "Buzzy" (Anne), Denise "Tiny" (the late John "Red") Halloran, Margaret "Mardy" (Don) Johnson and the late Nancy Buckley; former spouse of Mary Lou (Bob Armbrust) Moran; proud uncle and friend to many. Proprietor of Moran's Garage in Forest Park. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. All to meet Saturday at St. Bernardine Church, 7246 Harrison St., Forest Park for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Private. Memorials to appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2020