Denis McSherry, age 87, Native of Co. Leitrim, Ireland; resident of Lombard; retired head painter at the Wrigley Building; beloved husband of Barbara, nee Hester; loving father of Brendan, Brian (Ellen) and Denise (Chris) Cribari; proud grandfather of Caitlin and Samuel Cribari, Maggie Baum and Jane, Pat and Eddie Stewart; dear brother of the late Patrick, Maureen Lynch, John, Julia Gahagan, Francis, Brendan and Joseph; fond uncle of many. Funeral Services and Interment are Private at this time. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life are being planned for later this year. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hosptial, 501 S. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020