Mahoney, Denis P. passed away on April 21, 2020 at the age of 77. He is survived by his wife Kathleen (Bamber) her daughters Megan (David) Block and Nora (Steven) Hipskind, and nine grandchildren. Denis was the dear son of the late Philip A. and Eleanor P. Mahoney. Loving brother of the late Philip (Kathleen), Michael (Mary), Erin, Lucy Ann (William) Brennan, John (Gayle), Kieran (Joseph) Lyons, Maureen (Brad) Stenson, Sheila (Thomas) Campbell, Brian (Kathryn) and the late Gerard. Fond uncle and friend to many. He was a retired member of IBEW Local 9. Denis will always be remembered for his love of family, his generous spirit and most of all his contagious laugh. Internment was private.





