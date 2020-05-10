Denis P. Mahoney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Denis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mahoney, Denis P. passed away on April 21, 2020 at the age of 77. He is survived by his wife Kathleen (Bamber) her daughters Megan (David) Block and Nora (Steven) Hipskind, and nine grandchildren. Denis was the dear son of the late Philip A. and Eleanor P. Mahoney. Loving brother of the late Philip (Kathleen), Michael (Mary), Erin, Lucy Ann (William) Brennan, John (Gayle), Kieran (Joseph) Lyons, Maureen (Brad) Stenson, Sheila (Thomas) Campbell, Brian (Kathryn) and the late Gerard. Fond uncle and friend to many. He was a retired member of IBEW Local 9. Denis will always be remembered for his love of family, his generous spirit and most of all his contagious laugh. Internment was private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved