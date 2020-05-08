Denise Gonzalez, nee Arrigo, 57, passed away April 26, 2020. Denise was taken from us by Covid-19. Loving mother of Amy (Tony) Suarez, Joseph (Taylor) Hilton and the late Jack W. Hilton. Devoted daughter of Patricia (Losch) Lally and step dad Michael Lally. Loving sister of Steven (Heidi) Dispenza and the late Robert Arrigo. Her grandchildren Harper and Hunter Suarez and Piper Hilton were the pride of her life.
Due to the governmental restrictions on public gatherings the services were private. A public memorial service will take place in the future when possible. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the M J Suerth Funeral Home- Peter Heneghan, director. 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 8, 2020.