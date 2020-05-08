Denise Gonzalez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denise Gonzalez, nee Arrigo, 57, passed away April 26, 2020. Denise was taken from us by Covid-19. Loving mother of Amy (Tony) Suarez, Joseph (Taylor) Hilton and the late Jack W. Hilton. Devoted daughter of Patricia (Losch) Lally and step dad Michael Lally. Loving sister of Steven (Heidi) Dispenza and the late Robert Arrigo. Her grandchildren Harper and Hunter Suarez and Piper Hilton were the pride of her life.

Due to the governmental restrictions on public gatherings the services were private. A public memorial service will take place in the future when possible. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the M J Suerth Funeral Home- Peter Heneghan, director. 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 8, 2020
Thinking of the family and wishing them comfort and peace
Jessica
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved