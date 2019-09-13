Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
8:45 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Michael Church
Denise M. Byerwalter Obituary
Denise M. Byerwalter (nee McKenna), age 84, of Orland Park, beloved wife of the late John A. "Jack" Byerwalter; loving mother of Susan, James (Pia), Robert (Debbie) and Andrew Byerwalter and the late Karen (Randy) Harkins; devoted grandmother of Christopher, Dana, Lynsey, Jimmy, Eric and the late Nicole; dearest great-grandmother of Landon and Jaxson; cherished sister of Kathy (the late Dan) Curran, the late Patricia (the late Jack) Allen, the late Rev. Dan McKenna O.M.I, the late Sr. Evelyn McKenna O.S.F.; dear friend of the late Bill Adams. Visitation Sunday 2-7 P.M. Funeral Monday 8:45 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Michael Church Mass 9:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Palos Hospice 15295 127th St. Lemont, IL 60439 would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 13, 2019
