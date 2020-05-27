Denise M. Umporowicz, age 60. Beloved Daughter of Geraldine nee Sajdak and the late Donald S. Umporowicz. Loving Sister of Diane (Richard) Flowers. Cherished Aunt of Zachary and Amanda. Dearest Niece of Loretta (Raymond) Kwak, JoAnn (late Thomas) Bennecke, the late Alfred Jr., late Robert, late Thomas (late Carol), late Gerald (Diane), late Dennis (Carolyn) and the late Philip (Shirley). Dear Cousin to many. Director of Clinical Research and Development at Northwest Heart Clinical Research. Private Family Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Orland Park. Private Entombment at Resurrection Garden Mausoleum. Arrangements by WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME 5700 S. Pulaski Chicago, IL. For info: wolniakfuneralhome.com or 773-767-4500.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 27, 2020.