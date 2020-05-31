Denise Marie Berkhout nee Dudek; former wife of Dick; loving mother of William (fiancé Nancy Cardenas) and Betsy (Ryan) Cello; cherished grandmother of Billy, Eddie, Charlie, Tommy, Jack, Maddie and Danny; step-grandmother of Brianna Guerrero; fond daughter of Justine and the late Edmund Dudek; dear sister of David Dudek, Teri (Steve) Malnar and the late Steve (Rose) Dudek; aunt of many; Services Private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to NAMI www.nami.org. For info 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.