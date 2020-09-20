1/
Denise McCarthy-Borkowski
Beloved wife and best friend of Glen Borkowski for over 30 years. Loving mother of Kristin Sabatino and Rachel McCarthy. Devoted Grandmother of Aidan Sabatino. Dear sister of Anita Newman and Michelle Tuenge. Caring daughter-in-law of Carol Borkowski. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Regina and William McCarthy. Denise raised her children with laughter, a stern eyebrow that kept them in check, and in a house filled with her piano music. With the children grown up, Glen and Denise continued their adventures joined by Annie, the border collie, who always kept them on their toes. In addition to her immediate family, she leaves behind chosen daughter and grand-daughter Beth and Elisa Roche and many cousins and friends who are forever grateful for her presence in their lives. Denise attended St. Christina and Longwood Academy schools in Chicago, graduated from Northern Illinois University, and earned a Master's degree from Chicago State University. Denise had a 30-year career in the Burbank School District 111. She had a passion for learning that extended to her students. She always encouraged them, expecting them to succeed and never giving up on them. After "retirement", Denise began successful business, DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen with Glen and was a treasured volunteer at the Crisis Center for South Suburbia for 13 years. Her passing is a profound loss to all who knew her. We will remember her as a strong, intelligent, and incredibly selfless woman with a wicked sense of humor. She lived every moment of her life on her own terms. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please honor Denise by donating in her name to Sleep in Heavenly Peace (Oak Forest) and the Bridge Teen Center, organizations that Denise cherished.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
1 entry
September 19, 2020
I have fond memories of Denise. I was a close friend of her sister Michelle. I took a ride with her to Northern Illinois University so she could check it out ahead of time. When she was parsing her music albums she gave them to me. Probably about 50 of them. Denise will be missed by many.
Lynn Kimsel
Friend
