LTC Dennis Anthony Kaiser (Ret.) completed his service to his country, faith, and family on April 29, 2019.He was born Chicago, IL December 24, 1942, raised in McHenry, IL, He graduated in 1965 from Loyola University and was Sigma Delta Phi brother. He served 22 years as a US Army Signal Corp Officer and did a tour in Viet Nam, receiving a Bronze star w 2 oak leaf cluster. Post Army, he worked for Prudential, USAA and his own independent agency. He will be remembered for his humility, love of family and country, integrity, generosity and fine sense of humor.His legacy includes sons Dennis (Traci), Daniel (GiangPham); grandchildren Makenzi, Paityn, Kenadi,Lukas and Koen. These riches are shared by his devoted wife of 52 years and the of love of his life, Dorette. He is survived by his sister, Sharon Wohlert and predeceased by his sister, Marlene Bundy, father Anton and stepmother Cora Lee KaiserMass St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1501 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL May 18 at 10:45am with burial at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 U.S. Hwy 1, Mims, Fl June 28. Email [email protected] for more information.