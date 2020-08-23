Dennis Brian O'Meara, age 82, of Shakopee, MN passed away on August 18, 2020 at Hope Residence in Belle Plaine, MN. Dennis was born in Chicago, Illinois. He was raised in the 1940's by parents who did not want developmental disabilities to prevent him from reaching his full potential. The persistence of Dennis' parents and his supportive loving family formed the foundation for Dennis to live independently as an adult with his own apartment, friendships and a meaningful place in his community. As a young man, Dennis used Chicago public transportation every day to independently commute to his toy factory job. Having a job gave Dennis meaning and purpose. As children, his nieces and nephews loved playing with toys he proudly brought home from work. Dennis moved to Shakopee, Minnesota 25 years ago. He continued working, developed many friendships, and became a true member of the community. Dennis was a sweet man who was well liked by everyone who met him. He loved receiving cards, letters and photographs sent by family and friends from across the country. He kept them in a special box that was always nearby so that he could frequently pore over them and smile. Dennis was very proud of the family's Irish heritage and celebrating St. Patrick's Day was always special. He would absolutely light up when spending time with children and dogs. He was fascinated by older model cars and enjoyed attending local car shows. Dennis' final years were spent at Hope Residence where he received extraordinary care and flourished. Dennis continued to work and socialize until his death. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Josephine O'Meara; siblings, Raymond O'Meara and Maureen O'Meara; brother in law, James Quaid. Survived by siblings, Patricia (O'Meara) Quaid and Thomas O'Meara (Mary Jean); aunt, Helen (Scanlon) Gorman; nieces and nephews, Kathleen (Adams) Selenak, Donna (Adams) Román, Mary Pat (Adams) Fjelstad, Maureen (Adams) Hill, Andrea (Adams) Hudson, Michael Adams, Kevin Quaid, Maureen Quaid, Kathy (Quaid) Rhea, Brian Quaid, Christine (O'Meara) Booher, Megan O'Meara and Maura (O'Meara) Hoving; many grand nieces and nephews, and several great-grand nieces/nephews.Private Family graveside services will be held at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery.