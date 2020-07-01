Dennis C. Grygotis M.D.
Dennis C. Grygotis, M.D., age 78, died at his home on Friday, June 26, 2020 of pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jackie (née Hickey) Grygotis, his daughter, Jessica Grygotis (Doug) Rosenbaum, MD of Evanston, IL and daughter Kara Grygotis (Jonathan Menefee) of Wilmette, IL, grandchildren Evelyn, Nora, James and Alexandra, and his brother, Garry Grygotis of Wilmette, IL. His funeral will be live-streamed on Thursday, July 2, 2020. For more information, to post a comment and to access the service go to the Obituaries page at www.donnellanfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to www.pancan.org.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.
