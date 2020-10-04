1/1
Dennis C. Oscarson
age 73, of Gurnee, Illinois passed away March 10, 2020. US Army Vietnam Veteran serving during The Tet Offensive of 1968, and graduate of the first class of Deerfield High School 1964. Loving brother of Denise, Diane, Dawn and Deen; uncle of 9; great uncle of 3. Preceded in death by his parents Comdr. Carl & Audrey Oscarson, USN. Interment of cremains with military honors will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Fort Sheridan Cemetery (Sheridan Rd. North of Old Elm Rd at Vattman Rd). Arrangements by the SYMONDS-LAKES FUNERAL HOME, Grayslake. Info: 847-543-1080


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Fort Sheridan Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Symonds – Lakes Funeral Home
111 W. Belvidere Road
Grayslake, IL 60030
847-543-1080
