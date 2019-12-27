Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:15 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alexander Church
Dennis D. Moran Obituary
Beloved husband of the late Cecilia (nee Tansey). Loving father of Elizabeth (Michael) Moran Di Stefano, William Moran, Robert (Rosanne) Moran, and Barbara (Paul) Moran Goodrich. Proud grandfather of David (Sonia), Isabella, Kevin, Amanda (Grant), Lauren, Jacob, and Danielle. Cherished great-grandfather of James Everest Moran. Dear brother of Michael Moran, Judith (Bill) Coyle, and the late Kathy (late Dave) Miesmer. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Alexander Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Gary Goodgear Emergency Assistance Foundation, 4444 W. 147th Street, Midlothian, IL 60445 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019
