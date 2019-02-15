|
|
Dennis Doyle, age 44, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 31, 2019. Dennis was born and raised in Elmhurst, IL. He is survived by his parents Rhonda Doyle and Dennis Doyle, and siblings Sean Doyle and Julie (Joe) Ciancanelli; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.A memorial service for Dennis is planned per his wishes. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday Feb. 16, 2019 at White Pines Golf Club at 500 W. Jefferson, Bensenville, IL from 4-6PM with food and entertainment to follow.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 15, 2019