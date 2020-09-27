Dennis E. Burke, 77, of Two Harbors, MN, passed away on September 20, 2020 in Duluth, MN. He was born in Chicago, IL to William and Helen Burke (nee Walsh) on October 2, 1942. Dennis earned a degree in Finance in 1964 from DePaul University. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served in the Army Special Forces and achieved the rank of Captain.



Survivors include his children, Rebecca Burke of Chicago, William (Gretchen) Burke of Ashland, WI, and Stephen (Karen) Burke of Nashville, TN; grandson, Thomas Burke; brother, Fr. William Burke of Orland Park; and sister, Mary Ellen Kelly of Tinley Park and a niece and nephews. Dennis is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patricia Burke.



Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m.- 11:00 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30th at Our Lady of St. Germaine, Oak Lawn. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. Funeral arrangements by Sheehy Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in his name to The National Park Foundation.





