Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Dennis E. Kwit Obituary
Dennis E. Kwit age of 66 of Bolingbrook, formerly of Lyons, beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Sewall). Loving Stepfather of Kristin (Luis) Serenda and Melissa (Steve) Serenda. Cherished brother of Alan (Tammy), John (Donna) and brother-in-law of Dave (Mary) Sewall, Marilu Gill, Dan (Joan) Sewall and Dr. Luke (Holly) Sewall. Dear Uncle of Kevin (Kinga), Lisa, Colton, and Cooper. Also survived by many cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers donations, to or St. Thomas Hospice appreciated. Memorial visitation Wednesday 5:00 PM at Bolingbrook-McCauley Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 530 W. Boughton Rd. (1 mi. West of Rt. 53, at Schmidt Rd.) Bolingbrook until Celebration of Life Service at 6:00 PM. Private Cremation. (630) 759-1212 or www.mccauleyfuneralchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 25, 2019
