Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Dennis E. Ritchey

Dennis E. Ritchey Obituary
Dennis E. Ritchey, age 79, formerly of Midlothian and currently of McHenry, at rest February 18, 2019. Proud member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150. Beloved husband of Nancy Ritchey née Bittin. Loving father of Gary (Deborah) and Nadine Ritchey. Friends and neighbors may call Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. INFO: 815-385-2400 or www.justenfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019
