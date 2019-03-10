Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
1104 Waukegan Rd
Glenview, IL 60025
(847)901-4012
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Our Lady of the Brook
3700 Dundee Rd.
Northbrook, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Brook
3700 Dundee Rd.
Northbrook, IL
View Map
Dennis F. McAllister, age 72, beloved husband of Nora, nee Freewalt, for 41 years; loving Dad of Michael (Gerit) McAllister and Maggie (Jake) Casali; adoring grandfather of Delilah, Barrett, and Annie; dear brother of Kathleen (Dennis) Bell, Patricia (Michael) Farrell, Michael McAllister, and Tim (Gina) McAllister. Dennis was a deacon for 19 years at Our Lady of the Brook and St. Norbert parishes. In lieu of flowers donations to Catholic Charities, Attention: Development, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654 are appreciated. Visitation Monday March 11th from 3-8 PM at Our Lady of the Brook 3700 Dundee Rd. Northbrook. Funeral mass will be held Tuesday March 12th at 10:30 AM at church. Interment private. Info 847-901-4012 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
