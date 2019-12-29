|
Dennis Filipiak, age 76. Passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019. Devoted son of the late Joseph and Helen, nee Kuncewicz; loving brother of Cynthia Filipiak. Longtime employee of the American Dental Association. Visitation Tuesday 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 10:00 a.m. at Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5725 S. Pulaski Rd. to St. Symphorosa Church, Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For info: (773) 767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019