Dennis James Francis Sr. 88, passed away on March 4, 2019 at Kahl Home Davenport, IA. formerly of Bartlett, IL. Born April 22, 1930 in Chicago, IL To Thomas and Kathleen ( Cowley ) Francis.He preceded in death by mother Kathleen, father Thomas, brothers Dean and Patrick, wife Blossom M. (Karlovsky), daughter Sandra Prindle, son Paul and grandson Ryan. Surviving relatives are son Dennis Jr. (Roya), grand children Kristin Prindle, Lauren Prindle, and Kelsey Francis Dennis grew up in Sandwich, Il, where he graduated from high school in 1948. He entered the US Army in 1950 and was honorably discharged. Following the service, he graduated from the Freight Traffic Institute of Chicago and began working for the Burlington Northern RR where he met and married Blossom Karlovsky on February 14th, 1953. They raised 3 children, Sandra, Dennis Jr, and Paul and they remained married until her death in 1996. During this time, he was very active in the American Legion and AMVETS where he was served as commander for both. An avid Bulls and Bears fan, he enjoyed all types of sports. In 1957 he began his long career with the Quaker Oats company. 1992 he retired from Quaker as Customer Service Manager after 35 years of service.In retirement he traveled abroad and split his time between the Chicago area and Spring Hill, Fl. In 2015 he moved to Iowa to be near his son Dennis.Visitation will be held Friday March 8, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Beverage Family Funeral Home Sandwich, IL. Funeral service will be held Saturday March 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Bernie Sehr officiating, interment to follow at St. John's catholic cemetery Somonauk, IL.www.beveragefamilyfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary