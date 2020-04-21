|
|
Dennis passed away 1/14/2020. He was preceded in death by wife HilDee Gardner and son Noah Evans. He is survived by sons Andrew Turkington and Lindsey Gardner. Dennis was born to Jessie Gardner and Mitsuko Nakano on 1/15/1949. Dennis grew up on various Army bases in Europe, attended boarding school in France before the family settled in NYC. Dennis took full advantage of his time there by learning how to play chess in WashingtonSquare, working summer stock upstate, volunteering with the Catholic Worker movement and earning a degree in biology from Fordham University. Dennis moved to Chicago in the early 1970s where he worked first as a photographer, then in marketing at GSP Marketing, Stone&Adler, Leo Burnett, Lee Hill and RJDale. Dennis's true grit revealed itself after a stroke in 2012 left him partially paralyzed. He flourished at Little Sisters of the Poor, St Mary's Place. He was president of the resident council for many years, read to other residents, made many friends, and was known as the home's raconteur. He made the best of a less than ideal situation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2020