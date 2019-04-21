Home

W W Holt Funeral Home
175 W 159Th St
Harvey, IL 60426
(708) 331-0310
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W W Holt Funeral Home
175 W 159Th St
Harvey, IL 60426
View Map
Wake
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Apostolic Faith Church
3823 S. Indiana
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Apostolic Faith Church
Burial
Following Services
Washington Memory Gardens.
Dennis Gates Obituary
Dennis Gates, age 55 of Homewood, IL is at peace in Christ. Dennis passed away early Saturday morning, April 13, 2019, while working the Cochella Music Festival. Beloved husband of Marilyn, Loving Dad of Byron, Brandon and Adam. A public visitation will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at W W Holt Funeral Home 175 W 159th St, Harvey, IL 60426, from 4:00pm - 8:00pm. Funeral Services at Apostolic Faith Church 3823 S Indiana Chicago IL 60653, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, Wake 10:00 a.m.; Funeral 11:00 a.m., with the burial Immediately following the service at Washington Memory Gardens.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019
