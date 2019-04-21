|
Dennis Gates, age 55 of Homewood, IL is at peace in Christ. Dennis passed away early Saturday morning, April 13, 2019, while working the Cochella Music Festival. Beloved husband of Marilyn, Loving Dad of Byron, Brandon and Adam. A public visitation will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at W W Holt Funeral Home 175 W 159th St, Harvey, IL 60426, from 4:00pm - 8:00pm. Funeral Services at Apostolic Faith Church 3823 S Indiana Chicago IL 60653, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, Wake 10:00 a.m.; Funeral 11:00 a.m., with the burial Immediately following the service at Washington Memory Gardens.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019