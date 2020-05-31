Dennis Griffin, 77, passed away May 17, 2020. Dennis was born in Chicago and was a long-time resident of Lombard, IL. Dennis also resided in Westmont, IL. for 20 years with his wife Joyce, who preceded him in death in 1998. Dennis was also preceded in death by his son Mark in 2017. Dennis is survived by his son Dean (Michelle), grandchildren Deena, Dylan and Mason, step-children Gayle (Jerry), Lisa (Greg), David (Clara) and respective nine grandchildren. Dennis is also survived by his sister Debbie, his ex-wife Loretta Griffin, dear friend Elayne and countless life-long friends. Dennis was a structural and mechanical engineer and worked for Arrow Sign and White Way Sign Companies, both of Chicago. Among his accomplishments, Dennis designed several scoreboards for major universities and professional sports arenas, including the United Center. Dennis was also particularly proud of a lighting structure that he designed to illuminate the Picasso sculpture at the Daly Center Plaza, installed atop the 40 story Brunswick building in 1983 and celebrating Chicago's 150 birthday. In his spare time, Dennis used his engineering and artistic skills and moonlighted as the "¼ Mile Engineer;" building race engines and doing custom body and paint work for many friends and acquaintances. Dennis' pride and joy was his 1965 Dodge Monaco with a 426 Hemi, which he did all custom work for. Dennis was an avid drag race/NHRA fan, lifelong NRA member and gun collector. Arguably, Dennis' greatest accomplishment was his 32 years of sobriety, and was dedicated to regularly attending AA meetings until he became too ill to do so. Visitation will be held on June 7th from 1-5 PM at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main, Lombard, IL. State social distancing guidelines will be in effect. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Info www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.