Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 458-1700
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
West Dundee, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Bogumill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis J. Bogumill Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis J. Bogumill Sr. Obituary
Dennis J. "Bogie" Bogumill, Sr. age 79, of Gilberts, IL. formerly of Thorp, WI. U.S. Army Veteran and retired from Anderson Pest Solutions. Beloved husband of the late Barbara A. (nee Dziedzic); loving father of Cindy (Frank) Lucchese, John (Missy), Anthony (Darla) and Dennis Jr. (Debra); fond son of the late Clybourne (Myrth) and the late Evelyn Kloss; fond grandfather of Nic, Megan, Amanda (Andrew), Nolan, Frankie and Haley; great- grandfather of Aubrey, Claire and Kane; dear brother of Peter (Mary) Bogumill, Phillip (Patty) Hammond, Tom (Nancy) Bogumill, Jane (Steve) Dwyer, Jill (Ron) Rogalski and John (Kay) Bogumill; fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Sunday, Dec. 1, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Willow Funeral Home 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., Algonquin/Lake in the Hills, IL. (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Funeral Monday, Dec. 2, at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home. Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee, IL. Interment with Military Funeral Honors River Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery. For more information, call 847-458-1700 or see willowfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -