Dennis J. "Bogie" Bogumill, Sr. age 79, of Gilberts, IL. formerly of Thorp, WI. U.S. Army Veteran and retired from Anderson Pest Solutions. Beloved husband of the late Barbara A. (nee Dziedzic); loving father of Cindy (Frank) Lucchese, John (Missy), Anthony (Darla) and Dennis Jr. (Debra); fond son of the late Clybourne (Myrth) and the late Evelyn Kloss; fond grandfather of Nic, Megan, Amanda (Andrew), Nolan, Frankie and Haley; great- grandfather of Aubrey, Claire and Kane; dear brother of Peter (Mary) Bogumill, Phillip (Patty) Hammond, Tom (Nancy) Bogumill, Jane (Steve) Dwyer, Jill (Ron) Rogalski and John (Kay) Bogumill; fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Sunday, Dec. 1, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Willow Funeral Home 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., Algonquin/Lake in the Hills, IL. (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Funeral Monday, Dec. 2, at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home. Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee, IL. Interment with Military Funeral Honors River Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery. For more information, call 847-458-1700 or see willowfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 29, 2019