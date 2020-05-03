Dennis J. Domark
1941 - 2020
Dennis J. Domark, age 78, a resident of Easely, SC, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca, SC. He was born October 12, 1941 in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Joseph and Lorraine (nee Rautis) Domark. Dennis was husband of the late Linda J. Domark. He is survived by his sons, Michael, Steve (Tammy), Jeff (Molly) and Jason (Rachel), his daughter, Christine and 12 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Lori and brother, Rick. Dennis was a general dentist in Naperville for over 30 years. He loved his family and always put them first. He explained away his random acts of kindness with his lifelong motto "Just Because." If he wasn't coaching or taking care of patients you'd find him on the golf course. Private family graveside services will be held at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Naperville. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
