Dennis J. Eslick. Age 84 of Park Ridge. Beloved husband of Barbara, nee Pierce. Loving father of Brian (Laura), Vincent (Nina), Patrick and Erin Eslick. Devoted grandfather of Patrick, Matthew, Katie, Sean, Kevin, Patrick, Meghan, Patrick, Madeleine, Jacquelyn and Michael. Dear brother of Donald and the late David and Faie. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis, www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org
. Arrangements are entrusted to Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, www.ryan-parke.com
.