Dennis J. Kroeger, Sr., age 72; beloved husband of Arlene Kroeger, nee Romito; loving father of Michele (Mike) Bibbey, D. J. Kroeger, and Jaclyn (Joe) Ackerman; Papa of Gianna, Lucca and Nate Bibbey, and Lailah, Tyler, and Gabriella Ackerman; fond brother of Roseann (Thomas) Lyp; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, May 13th, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday, May 14th, 10:00 a.m. at Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main Street (1 Blk. So. of Ogden Ave.), Downers Grove, Illinois 60515. Interment, private. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019