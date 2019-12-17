Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Linus Church
10300 S. Lawler Ave.
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Lyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis J. Lyle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis J. Lyle Obituary
Dennis J. Lyle, Age 81, Born into Eternal Life on December 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Virginia (nee Panicucci) for 55 years. Loving father of Rev. Msgr. Dennis J. Lyle, Andrea (Barry) Castrogiovanni, Mary (Joe) Conroy, Michael (Lisa) Lyle, and Maria Lyle. Proud grandpa of Nicholas, Joey, Elizabeth, Patrick, David, Caroline, and Annabelle. Devoted brother of James (Patricia), and the late David (the late Fran) Lyle. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Longtime parishioner of St. Nicholas of Tolentine and St. Linus, and former computer programmer analyst for American National Can Co. Visitation Wednesday 3-9pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Funeral Thursday 10:00am proceeding from funeral home to St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -