Dennis J. Lyle, Age 81, Born into Eternal Life on December 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Virginia (nee Panicucci) for 55 years. Loving father of Rev. Msgr. Dennis J. Lyle, Andrea (Barry) Castrogiovanni, Mary (Joe) Conroy, Michael (Lisa) Lyle, and Maria Lyle. Proud grandpa of Nicholas, Joey, Elizabeth, Patrick, David, Caroline, and Annabelle. Devoted brother of James (Patricia), and the late David (the late Fran) Lyle. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Longtime parishioner of St. Nicholas of Tolentine and St. Linus, and former computer programmer analyst for American National Can Co. Visitation Wednesday 3-9pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Funeral Thursday 10:00am proceeding from funeral home to St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019