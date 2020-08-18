1/
Dennis J. Mannella
Dennis Mannella, 69 of Fontana, WI, formerly Franklin Park beloved husband of Sharon Anne (nee Conte); loving father of Dana (Kurt) Oswald, Carlie (Tim) Blackman, and Denise Mannella; loved grandfather of Adeline, Anthony, and Apollo; dear brother of Jim (Christine) Mannella and Kathy (Ron) Ferreri; as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial gathering will be held outside of St. Benedict Catholic Church, 137 Dewey Avenue, Fontana, WI on Thursday, August 20 from 11:00 AM until 11:45 AM. The Funeral Mass will follow and is by invitation only. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests donations be made to Rush University Medical Center (Oncology) http://rush.convio.net/tribute For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 275-2171


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
