Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
8000 S. Linder Ave
Burbank, IL
Age 57; Devoted son of John and Bridie, nee Mannion; Loving brother of John, Mike (Anita), and Colleen (Paul) McCarron; Cherished uncle of Declan (Sarah), Rebecca, Breege, and Michael; Beloved great-uncle of Graeme; Dear nephew, cousin, and friend to many; Proud member of Carpenters Union Local 13; Visitation Monday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Albert the Great Church, 8000 S. Linder Ave., Burbank, IL; Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre; In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, www.misericordia.org, or Little Company of Mary Hospice, www.lcmh.org would be appreciated; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
