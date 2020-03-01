|
Dennis J. Mulvey, 78, passed away Wednesday February 19, 2020, after a brave battle with lung cancer. Born December 19, 1941 in Chicago, he was the beloved son of the late John "Pat" and Violet Mulvey. A veteran of the Illinois National Guard, Dennis had successful careers in both the food service and health care industries. His easygoing personality will be missed by many. Services have been held. Donations in his memory to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020